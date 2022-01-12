ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors Want an Alleged Child Rapist Chemically Castrated and Killed

By Heather Chen
 2 days ago
Prosecutors in Indonesia are calling for a school teacher who stands accused of raping at least 13 of his female students, many of whom became pregnant as a result, to be chemically castrated and handed the death penalty. A case that provoked widespread outrage in Indonesia last month, 36-year-old...

