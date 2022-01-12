ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A legend': Channel 9′s Mark Becker retires after nearly 38 years at WSOC-TV

CHARLOTTE — This week, we are celebrating our colleague and dear friend, Mark Becker, as he closes the book on a remarkable career and heads toward retirement.

Mark has been part of the Channel 9 team for nearly 38 years — the first story he ever did was way back in March 1984.

“And if you’re worried that we may soon have too many hotel rooms here, don’t be. Those in the industry say we’re still a long way from that and as long as we’re pushing for the out-of-town dollars here in Charlotte, we’ll need the rooms to go with them,” Mark said in his first-ever report.

Mark went on to do thousands of stories since then and has been all over the Carolinas, telling so many people’s stories.

(WATCH BELOW: The Channel 9 news team shares their experiences with Mark, including some things that viewers may not know about him)

Mark Becker has done it all. He’s covered those responsible for enforcing the law, those accused of breaking it and those affected by all of it.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte community reflects on Mark Becker’s career)

“Mark Becker is an incredible mentor. He is a fantastic friend,” reporter Joe Bruno said.

“He’s a legend in this newsroom and in our community,” anchor Erica Bryant said.

In fact, in honor of his work through the years, the city of Charlotte declared January 13, 2022, Mark Becker Day.

Veteran Channel 9 photographer Carl McLean is also retiring this year. Mark and Carl have worked together at WSOC-TV for nearly four decades.

(WATCH BELOW: Mark and Carl reminisce about their years in television at Channel 9)

(WATCH BELOW: WEB EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mark Becker on 30 years at Channel 9)

©2022 Cox Media Group

