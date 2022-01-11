ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to write a CV

painterskeys.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m writing this letter in the full knowledge that I may be giving totally the wrong advice. While I was still in Cuba Sonja Strausz asked, “I am having trouble writing a CV. Is there perhaps a guideline as to what one should contain?”. Thanks, Sonja. I’m...

painterskeys.com

Comments / 0

Related
painterskeys.com

The pros and cons of credentialism

Unless you’re already a senior artist and very well established, if you want to pursue a career in the arts in 2022, a CV is a necessary detail. For an artist, it’s only important to include information relevant to your art practice, so you can leave out that second language and the stint you did at Boston Pizza – unless you now make pizza assemblages. These days, a quick search online will produce the CVs of artists of every professional stage. The key word here is professional – or aspiring professional. Of course you don’t have to write one if you’re pursuing art for non-professional reasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

How to Write a Marketable Screenplay

Tips from a presentation at the Pittsburgh Shorts Filmmaker Conference. I was invited by the fine folks who oversee the Pittsburgh Shorts Film Festival to speak at their inaugural Filmmaker Conference. The subject they requested I cover: How to Write a Marketable Screenplay. I focused my comments on three areas: Concept. Character. Voice.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifehacker

How to Write the Perfect Personal Letter

It’s cliche to say that letter-writing is a “lost art,” but try to think of the last time you sat down and wrote a personal letter. Nothing to do with business or networking—an actual letter to another person in your life for the purpose of communicating information, messages, and checking in. For most of us, it’s been quite some time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Mfa#Amsterdam
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
filmcourage.com

How To Write A Powerful And Meaningful Story – Joston Ramon Theney

Joston Ramon Theney, Screenwriter, Author, Director, Producer: When you sit down to write something you understand that it’s a journey and for some people it’s not about the destination, it’s just the journey. Film Courage: How do you create a powerful and meaningful story?. Joston: I think...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
Variety

Olivier Dahan on Simone Veil Biopic ‘Simone, A Woman of the Century’

Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere. “Simone,” starring Elsa Zylberstein (“Un plus une”) and Rebecca Marder (“Deception”), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS...
MOVIES
cfainstitute.org

How to Master Social Media: Five Tips for Writing Well

Posted In: Careers, Economics, Leadership, Management & Communication Skills. As the most followed CFA charterholder on LinkedIn, Eric Sim, CFA, has expertly leveraged social media to connect with other professionals, build his personal brand, and advance his career. In the How to Master Social Media series, adapted from his recent book Small Actions: Leading Your Career to Big Success, Sim shares some critical lessons on how to make social media work for you.
INTERNET
dailyutahchronicle.com

Shadley: How and When To Write About Issues That Don’t Affect You

Journalism is an inherently individualistic endeavor. Everything I write has my name attached to it. More than just my name, everything I choose to write about and how I write about it, reflects my subjective experience. My lived experiences inform and affect my perception of any issue I cover. That’s something I must contend with when thinking about how I can contribute to issues that affect women, Indigenous peoples or any other identity that I don’t have the lived experience to fully understand.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Always wanted to write? Booker winner George Saunders on how to get started

While George Saunders was writing his latest book, A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, he noticed something strange. The book examines seven Russian short stories, which Saunders has taught on the creative writing course at Syracuse University, New York, for 20 years. Many writers teach, and many have a difficult relationship with teaching, but Saunders long ago “decided to not let it be like that”. He sliced his weeks into three days of teaching, four of writing, a clear division of roles. But when he started the Russian book, however, his two lives merged.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

How Yearbooks Helped Costume Designer Mark Bridges Style ‘Licorice Pizza’

To craft the looks of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” costume designer and frequent collaborator Mark Bridges turned to references including high school yearbooks and store catalogs that showed how middle-class residents of the San Fernando Valley might have looked in 1973. “The yearbooks would verify we were on the right track and were incredibly valuable. I’m kind of a method costume designer,” Bridges jokes of his approach, which also had him leafing through offerings from Sears and Montgomery Ward. Alana Haim plays Alana, a 25- year-old who still lives with her parents and sisters and embodies the period with her extremely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

'Greek Picasso' Alekos Fassianos dies aged 86: family

Greek artist Alekos Fassianos, whose work drew on his country's mythology and folklore, died Sunday at the age of 86, his daughter Viktoria told AFP. Described by some admirers as a modern-day Matisse and by others as the Greek Picasso, his works, which included paintings, lithographs, ceramics and tapestries, have been shown around the world. While he resisted comparison with Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, he admired both artists, but insisted he had drawn on many different influences. Fassianos, who had been bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several months, died in his sleep, Viktoria Fassianou said.
VISUAL ART
Cassius

Soul Sensations: The 5 Greatest Male R&B Bands

Five of the greatest male bands in the expansive history of R&B, presented in our profile. They represent the heights and innovation of the genre, and each group has impacted the music industry and popular culture in their own way.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Seurat’s ‘A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte’ Set To Return To Display At Art Institute With New Frame

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one of the most recognizable paintings of all time – Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” Seurat painted the masterwork from 1884 to 1886, and first arrived at the Art Institute of Chicago nearly a century ago. The painting is now being restored and reframed. CBS 2 Photographer Scott Wilson got a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous work of touching up a masterpiece. “For the Art Institute, it’s a destination piece,” said Art Institute curator Gloria Groom. “Chicago has always been blessed with amazing collectors. When they see it, they can’t believe they’re...
CHICAGO, IL
HOLAUSA

Exciting baby news for Princess Sofia of Sweden’s family

Princess Sofia of Sweden has a new niece! The royal’s sister Lina has welcomed her first child with Mattias Wikström. The baby girl was born on Jan. 8, according to Svensk Damtidning . In a text to the magazine, the new mom wrote: “We are happy to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy