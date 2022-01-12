ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration: Ebony, Ivory, and Mariachi

By Keith John Paul Horcasitas
whereyat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. commemoration, I'm reminded of how volunteer work and a church choir membership helped me to better understand his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Many churches, synagogues, and mosques have varying programs that allow members to perform required or...

www.whereyat.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Martin Luther King Jr. dissected the evils of society

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. King used nonviolent protests to achieve equal rights for Black people, and through that, won awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. His leadership also opened doors for better opportunities for education and employment for Black people.
SOCIETY
365thingsinhouston.com

Songs for Justice: 2022 Annual MLK Birthday Celebration at Rothko Chapel

The Rothko Chapel presents Songs for Justice, a series of concerts and conversations exploring the role that music plays to further social justice movements, addressing today’s inequities and injustices, coinciding with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. This program will be available by livestream. Admission. Suggested donation of...
MUSIC
rolling out

Martin Luther King Jr. inspired the world with this famous quote

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. King used nonviolent protest to achieve equal rights for Black people, and through that, won awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. His leadership also opened the door for better opportunities for education and employment for Black people.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wbiw.com

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering

INDIANA – Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a volunteer at one of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources properties this year. DNR provides a variety of ways to make a difference in maintaining, improving, and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or artwork. DNR also welcomes citizens to bring their own unique talents to a volunteer opportunity.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Martin Luther King Day 2022: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
SOCIETY
las-cruces.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Schedule

City Hall and most City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Emergency services such as fire and police will not be affected. The following is a list of closures on January 17:. Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center.
LAS CRUCES, NM
TribTown.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest opens

The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest is now open to students in grades 6 to 12. Students are being asked to write their essays based on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiples hate, violence multiplies violence and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.”
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Martin Luther King
whereyat.com

NAACP NOLA to Present Songs of Civil Rights Concert

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., the Black Male Initiative, an outreach program of NAACP NOLA, and the Dillard University Center for Racial Justice will present Songs of Civil Rights at the Historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 222 N. Roman St., on Saturday, January 15, at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC
KPLC TV

Martin Luther King Jr. Festival returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents will once again gather to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after the 2021 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17, with the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Binghamton

The Broome County Martin Luther King Commission is preparing to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. The commission plans to hold a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration and Service called: “Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community”. The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 PM. A march will occur from the MLK statue at the Peace Maker's Square and will end at the Salvation Temple Church. Participants will include Broome/Tioga NAACP and elected officials. Reverend Melvin Baker will be the Keynote speaker.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commemoration#Ivory#Ebony#Graduate Social Work#Sdsu#Hispanic#Mexican#The Sdsu Newman Center#Spanish
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
CLASSIX 107.9

Ida B. Wells Is Now a Barbie Girl

Ida B. Wells’ posthumous resume just keeps growing. Memphis Free Speech‘s greatest journalist is going get her own Barbie doll this year. Ida B. Wells is going to be a part of the Barbie Inspiring Woman Series. The collection was founded on International Women’s Day back in 2018, and it already stars an inspiring cast […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
uticaphoenix.net

Barbie Announces New Ida B

As Black History Month nears, Barbie has decided to honor the legacy of Ida B. Wells with a new doll as part of its Inspiring Women Series, according to a release shared with Blavity. Wells joins the list of historical barbies that includes figures like Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt.
WALMART
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: A Mother’s Grief Turns Into Activism in ‘Women of the Movement’

Hell hath no fury like a mother grieving an unjustly slain son, and few had the lasting social impact of Mamie Till-Mobley. Airing over three Thursdays (continuing January 13 and 20), Women of the Movement is primarily Mamie’s story, about a woman who helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement after her sorrow hardens into a grim resolve to not let her murdered 14-year-old boy be forgotten.
ENTERTAINMENT
Victoria Advocate

The Rev. Keith Mayes

Rev. Keith Mayes now leads Vernon AME with eye toward relevancy. "Those churches that are not adaptable ... will become relics," he said after being summoned to Tulsa from South Carolina after the departure of Rev. Robert Turner earlier this year. “I did not come to emulate Dr. Turner,” Mayes...
RELIGION
Anniston Star

Pastor Michael J. Brooks: Whatever happened to church membership?

I saw her at a funeral recently and remembered her telephone call. She was a member of our church, though I’d not met her since I was the new pastor. She called to tell me she’d joined another church. “This church won’t send acknowledgement, so I wanted you...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy