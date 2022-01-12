Union Declines ‘Best, Final’ Offer From King Soopers; Strike Is Imminent – CBS Denver

The strike that sent more than 8,000 King Soopers employees to the picket lines Wednesday could persist for nearly a month and expand to additional stores, according to the grocery workers union. State of play: Nearly 80 Denver-area stores sat largely empty Wednesday as workers and supporters carried signs outside reading: "Please do not patronize." Meanwhile, the union announced plans to pull more workers from Colorado Springs locations. What's happening: Unionized employees are demanding tightened public safety measures, better PPE equipment, higher wages and more robust benefits from King Soopers parent company Kroger. In a "last, best and final" offer,...

