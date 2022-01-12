ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Declines ‘Best, Final’ Offer From King Soopers; Strike Is Imminent – CBS Denver

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Only hours are left until thousands of unionized King Soopers employees walk off the job as part of a bargaining battle with parent company Kroger. On Tuesday,...

Denver7 News KMGH

Union president says ready to bargain again with King Soopers amid strike

The president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 said Thursday afternoon she had sent a letter to the division president of King Soopers saying the union was ready to resume negotiations Friday morning amid a strike for Denver metro union workers.
King Soopers, union appear headed back to bargaining table after second day of strike

The union representing more than 8,000 King Soopers employees on strike across the metro area and the company appear headed back to the bargaining table. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 asked King Soopers negotiators to resume contract talks Friday. A spokeswoman for King Soopers, Colorado’s largest grocery store chain, said Thursday that the company is looking forward to returning to negotiations.
Axios Denver

King Soopers strike in Denver could last weeks

The strike that sent more than 8,000 King Soopers employees to the picket lines Wednesday could persist for nearly a month and expand to additional stores, according to the grocery workers union. State of play: Nearly 80 Denver-area stores sat largely empty Wednesday as workers and supporters carried signs outside reading: "Please do not patronize." Meanwhile, the union announced plans to pull more workers from Colorado Springs locations. What's happening: Unionized employees are demanding tightened public safety measures, better PPE equipment, higher wages and more robust benefits from King Soopers parent company Kroger. In a "last, best and final" offer,...
King Soopers Strike Begins, Union Says Grocery Store Has ‘Unfair Labor Practices’

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of grocery store employees in Colorado are on strike after negotiations between the union and King Soopers fell apart. The union says King Soopers and its parent company Kroger have “unfair labor practices.”. King Soopers made a final offer on Tuesday with the company...
As Strike Looms, Union Portrays Working at King Soopers as a COVID-Era Nightmare

Workers affiliated with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 are scheduled to launch a strike against King Soopers, Colorado's largest grocery chain, with picket lines slated to stand outside stores in metro Denver as of 5 a.m. tomorrow, January 12 — and the two sides are clearly ready for battle.
Denver King Soopers/City Market workers go on strike

King Soopers workers hit the picket lines early Wednesday in freezing temperatures with signs and hopes their efforts could prompt a change. The strike began at 5 a.m. after union representatives for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected King Soopers/City Market's “last, best and final offer” late Tuesday. Richard May has worked at King Soopers for over two decades in the meat department, and throughout his years of...
More than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 8,000 union workers at Kroger-owned King Soopers in Denver went on strike Wednesday amid stalled negotiations over labor practices and wages. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 strike impacts 87 of 151 King Soopers locations, with 8,400 workers walking off the job at 5 a.m. MST.
Union rejects Kroger’s King Soopers sweetened wage offer

(Reuters) -The union representing more than 8,700 King Soopers supermarket workers rejected the Kroger-owned Colorado chain’s increased wage offer, setting the stage for a three-week strike starting Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW...
King Soopers strike seems inevitable after union, management trade barbs

King Soopers officials and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 representatives hurled “unfair labor practices” accusations at each other Monday, pointing more and more to a strike starting Wednesday. In a news release, King Soopers said it “filed unfair labor practice charges against UFCW Local 7 for...
Tensions Rise As King Soopers Employees Prepare To Strike – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7, Kim Cordova, says King Soopers stores across the Denver metro area will strike Wednesday morning. Cordova says the likelihood that more King Soopers/City Market stores will do the same once contracts expire is high.
King Soopers responds to labor union after strike planned

COLORADO, USA — King Sooper said they reviewed the proposal from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, the labor union representing King Soopers employees in Colorado, and are interested in attempting to resolve their differences and achieve a new labor agreement, the company said in a letter to UFCW Local 7 president.
Union calls for a strike against King Soopers stores in Colorado

The union representing King Soopers workers in Colorado is calling for a strike that could start as early as Sunday, a day after its contracts end with stores in the Denver area and Colorado Springs. Earlier this week, union members at nearly 90 stores voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike...
King Soopers grocery store workers in Denver area vote to authorize strike

DENVER — King Soopers union workers have voted to strike in the Denver and Boulder areas over what they're calling unfair labor practices. According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents approximately 17,000 grocery workers from King Soopers and their parent company, Kroger, the employees voted to strike because the company is trying to "prevent workers from securing a new contract advancing wages, health and retirement benefits."
Many Denver-Area King Soopers Shoppers Choose To Go Elsewhere During Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Many regulars at King Soopers are choosing not to cross the picket lines and are taking their business elsewhere. Parking lots at the grocery stores around the Denver metro area were unusually empty Wednesday as workers began the first day of their strike. “The people we...
Adrenaline and Hope Running High: 8,000 King Soopers Workers Strike In Denver Metro

Today at 5 a.m., more than 8,000 King Soopers union workers went on strike across nearly 80 stores in the Denver Metro Area. The strike comes after months of unsuccessful negotiations between United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 and Kroger-owned King Soopers. Union worker contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on January 8. Union workers and King Soopers were unable to reach a new contract agreement before the deadline.

