DETROIT – Many people either have experienced credit card debit or know someone who has. Having a large amount of credit card debt can severely damage your credit score. The average Michigander has $5,400 in credit card debt. That in itself is a problem. But what many of us don’t know is that the higher your credit score is, the more damage you are doing to your future ability to get a loan for the important stuff like a mortgage or a car loan.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO