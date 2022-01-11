ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bungie Shows Off Savathûn’s Throne World in Trailer for Destiny 2’s Witch Queen

Bungie Shows Off Savathûn’s Throne World in Trailer for Destiny 2’s Witch Queen. The latest trailer for Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion is here and with just six weeks from launch, Bungie is providing fans...

Lost Ark Online’s Latest Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Arkesia And More

Lost Ark Online’s Latest Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Arkesia And More. The Action RPG genre has grown significantly over the past few years with games such as Path of Exile and Diablo. Lost Ark Online initially released in 2018 in the South Korean region. It blew up in popularity and as it offered amazing graphics, fun gameplay and a deep endgame. In 2021, it was announced that Amazon Game Studios has announced that the company, along with Smilegate, will be releasing Lost Ark Online in 2022 on PC. Lost Ark Online is set for release on PC via Steam on 11th February. The Bronze Founder’s Pack will cost $14.99USD and there are Silver, Gold and Platinum Packs if necessary. Today, the company released a gameplay video highlighting Arkesia and more.
Bungie To Honor Destiny 2 Players Who Are Rescuing Stranded Newbies

When Bungie launched Destiny 2's new Dares of Eternity activity as part of its 30th Anniversary celebration content, it made your first foray into the mode unavoidable. While that was a good way to toss existing players into the new mode to give them a chance to check it out, it had the unforeseen side effect of trapping "New Lights"--those new to Destiny 2--in Dares of Eternity, where they lacked the equipment to fight their way out.
With its delayed release date approaching, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is now "in the final stretch"

Work on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is approaching "the final stretches," according to game director Joe Blackburn. Blackburn commented on the expansion's development in a recent tweet. "We're in the final stretches of [Witch Queen and Season 16] development," he said. "To the naked eye, the game has been done for a while, but it's the often invisible work that gets done by those at the end of the pipe that makes sure it all comes together."
Destiny 2 Witch Queen’s most exciting feature is still a complete mystery

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion arrives next month, but its weapon crafting feature remains under wraps. Could it be a game-changer?. We’re just over a month away from the next big chapter of Destiny 2, the Witch Queen, and there’s plenty that we know is coming. We know to expect a new campaign, and a recent trailer showed us Savathun’s Throne World in more detail. We also know that there will be a Raid and that Season 16 will arrive alongside the new expansion.
Destiny 2 to rework orb generation with Witch Queen

Orbs of Power are quite important in Destiny 2 - they power up the players' Super ability and provide additional benefits if you have the corresponding armour mods. However, the orbs could get a bit scarce when the players are pressured to generate them with weapons alone, which is one of the reasons Bungie is changing the way this process with the Witch Queen expansion.
