Bungie Shows Off Savathûn’s Throne World in Trailer for Destiny 2’s Witch Queen

Lost Ark Online’s Latest Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Arkesia And More. The Action RPG genre has grown significantly over the past few years with games such as Path of Exile and Diablo. Lost Ark Online initially released in 2018 in the South Korean region. It blew up in popularity and as it offered amazing graphics, fun gameplay and a deep endgame. In 2021, it was announced that Amazon Game Studios has announced that the company, along with Smilegate, will be releasing Lost Ark Online in 2022 on PC. Lost Ark Online is set for release on PC via Steam on 11th February. The Bronze Founder’s Pack will cost $14.99USD and there are Silver, Gold and Platinum Packs if necessary. Today, the company released a gameplay video highlighting Arkesia and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO