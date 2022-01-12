ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain shortages hitting SWFL stores again

By Gage Goulding
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant is leaving behind a wake of supply chain challenges.

Unlike the famous Arby’s slogan “We have the meats,” grocery stores actually don’t have the meats. Many freezer sections look bare instead.

Omicron’s high transmission rate is leaving workers out sick.

“It will impact places like plants and other businesses where you have people in relatively close contact,” said Tom Smythe, a finance professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Larry Pirri was out shopping for dinner on Tuesday evening.

“Just plain chicken breast,” Pirri said was on his list. “And I’m looking for one onion.”

Instead, he thought he missed the big breaking news story of the day.

“There was a run on chickens today? I don’t know,” he joked.

Nearly empty handed, Pirri headed off to the next story to try and cross off his shopping list.

“My wife will wonder ‘You were gone three hours?’”

It’s not just chicken that’s hard to find. Other essentials like cereal and even toilet paper are increasingly tough to come across.

“Almost all of the Kellog’s cereal was completely sold out,” said Tamera Billicic of Cape Coral. “Almost every Ben and Jerry’s ice cream completely sold out.”

Shelves that are usually lined with paper products are instead patchy and emptying by the minute.

“We’re back into that again as we were last year,” she said.

Smithy says close quarter factories that produce these products are a prime place for COVID to spread. With these workers out sick, there’s less product to go around.

But there is something you can do at home to help.

“Be patient. Don’t hoard, Smythe said. “Hoarding does nothing but empty shelves and ultimately drive up prices.”

NBC-2 asked Publix for more information on their supply chain issues, but didn’t get a response yet.

