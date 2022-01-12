Supporting animal shelters with the #BettyWhiteChallenge

The late Betty White wasn't just a well-known actress and comedienne. She was also known as an animal lover and advocate.

Not long after her death on December 31, 2021, posts began to appear on social media encouraging people to donate $5 to their favorite local animal shelter on January 17, which would have been White's 100th birthday.

Local animal shelters and groups are asking people to donate or find other ways to support homeless pets in their community.

Baltimore Humane Society

Click here to make a donation. Each person/family who donates is invited to send in the name of their pet(s) along with a photo to include in their virtual #BettyWhiteChallenge wall.

Maryland SPCA

The shelter is encouraging people to do something to help a pet, using the #BettyWhiteChallenge hashtag. Some of the suggestions include:



Make a monetary/food donation to the MD SPCA or another shelter.

Share a lost pet post on social media.

Promote an adoptable pet on social media.

Feed community cats.

Show Your Soft Side

This non-profit works to prevent animal cruelty and abuse while teaching people about compassion toward animals. It is hosting a fundraiser on January 17 at the Back River United Methodist Church in Essex from 4-8 p.m. There will be two food trucks in the parking lot. Proceeds will benefit Show Your Soft Side programs like the SYSS Medical Street Cat Fund, which provides medical services to feral cats.

Humane Society of Harford County

The shelter is holding a pet portrait raffle in honor of Betty White. The winner will receive an 8x8 or 8x10 inch canvas acrylic painting of their pet, based on a photograph provided by the owner. Each raffle ticket is $5. The drawing runs from January 12-17 and the winner will be drawn at 7 p.m. on January 17. Click here to enter the raffle.

Other animal shelters in and around Baltimore (list is not exhaustive):

