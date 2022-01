There’s a faint whiff of something around the England team right now. It smells a little bit like optimism, but we know it’s not. A vague hint of contentment, even though there is little to be content about.For all the defiance of the draw at Sydney, the Ashes remain lost. Sure, Australia won’t win this with a whitewash, but the odds on 4-0 ahead of the final Test in Hobart are short. And it is not unreasonable to both congratulate last week’s undoubted courage and surmise a fair bit of luck was involved, not least losing two session’s worth of...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO