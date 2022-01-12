ISP: 1 killed in crash near I-465 exit ramp

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on I-465 Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle accident was reported just before 3:45 a.m. on the I-465 South exit ramp to Crawfordsville Road.

Indiana State Police confirmed there is at least one fatality.

Drivers are asked to avoid while crews investigate and respond.

