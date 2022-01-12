ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Kevin Hayden Sworn in as Suffolk County DA

By Journal Staff
 2 days ago

District Attorney Kevin Hayden hit the ground running on his first day after being sworn into office by Gov. Charlie Baker by naming Boston defense attorney Kevin R. Mullen as his first assistant district attorney and announcing the formation of a transition team to help review office policies. “The...

