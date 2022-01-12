Kevin Hayden Sworn in as Suffolk County DA

Recently, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and the members of the Suffolk County Addiction Prevention and Support Advisory Panel, formally known as the Suffolk County Heroin and Opiate Epidemic Advisory Panel, announced the release of their 2021 final report, which includes a detailed outline of the panel’s actions and findings of the past year, beneficial Suffolk County resources and programs, links to other reports pertaining to the growing opioid and substance abuse epidemic, and goals for the new year. The Suffolk County Addiction Prevention and Support Advisory Panel was created via resolution 704-2017, Establishing a Permanent Heroin and Opiate Epidemic Advisory Panel, sponsored by Legislator Sarah Anker, in an effort to address the rising number of opioid overdose related deaths in Suffolk County. As outlined by the resolution, the panel meets on a quarterly basis, conducts two public hearings and compiles a final report that is posted on the Suffolk County Legislature’s website.
Comments / 1