Using less water and electricity offers a lot of upsides for you, your community, and the environment at large. None of us can do it alone, and we can only do it together. Saving money on utility bills doesn't have to be difficult. You can tune up your bathroom by upgrading to eco-friendly, low-flush toilets that use far less water than standard models. If you have an old toilet that uses 3.5 gallons per flush or more, you may qualify for a rebate when you replace the toilet. It’s also a good idea to take more showers than baths. The average bath uses roughly 36 gallons of water, whereas a five-minute shower uses only a fraction of that amount. When you brush your teeth, turn off the water faucet except when rinsing. Resist the temptation to let it run the entire time you’re brushing.

