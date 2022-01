Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO