Asian stocks mixed as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Eurogroup seeks path between high inflation, slower growth

BRUSSELS (AP) — Euro finance chiefs on Monday ventured into a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Global shares mostly fall as investors mull likely rate hike

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
STOCKS
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
AFP

Oil hits 7-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices traded at the highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, in part on hopes of a global economic recovery ramping up demand. Stock markets headed south with US Treasury yields surging on expectations the Federal Reserve will have to unveil several interest rate hikes to tackle a worrying spike in inflation. Expectations of Fed tightening continued to support the dollar. European crude benchmark Brent North Sea reached $88.13 per barrel, while US contract WTI hit $85.74 -- the highest levels since October 2014 -- before easing slightly in later trading.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed As Fed Hikes Loom, China Growth Slows

Asian investors started the week on a cautious note Monday as they assessed the outlook ahead of an expected series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while data showed growth in China's economy slowed at the end of last year. While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant continues to...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Drifts lower amid Fed rate hike concerns, virus fears

Asian equities grind lower as market fears Fed action following 40-year high US inflation. Australia, Britain report all-time high daily infections, Tokyo pushes up virus-led alert level. US proposes more UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea for missile tests. Asia-Pacific markets fail to track Wall Street gains as investors...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

JD, Shopify to help US merchants sell in China

BEIJING (AP) — JD.com Inc., China’s biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify announced a strategic cooperation Tuesday to give independent U.S. merchants access to JD.com’s 550 million customers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Goldman Sachs Q4 profits fall as compensation costs soar

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13% from a year earlier, largely due to the bank preparing to pay out hefty pay packages to its well-compensated employees. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Wage growth outstripped by soaring inflation as cost of living squeeze hits

Britons have seen rises in their pay packets lag behind soaring inflation for the first time in more than a year as the squeeze on UK households tightens.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including bonuses, rose by 4.2% in the three months to November.But with inflation hitting an eye-watering 5.1% in November, this means that real wages failed to keep up with the rising cost of living for the first time since July 2020.It comes as sky-high energy bill increases are adding to rising costs across the board and intensifies the pressure on...
BUSINESS

