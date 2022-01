Variety has promoted Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, President and Group Publisher, to the newly created post of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. She will retain the duties of Group Publisher. As CEO of Variety, Sobrino-Stearns will oversee both the editorial and business units of the venerable entertainment news brand. She is responsible for setting Variety‘s strategic agenda and driving its overall financial health and profitability while working closely with Penske Media’s senior leadership and its Board of Directors. “There is no one who understands and cares more deeply about Variety, and no one more deserving to lead this team than Michelle,” said Jay Penske, Chairman, Founder...

