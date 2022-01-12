ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One victim found following house fire on Clay Avenue

 2 days ago
One victim was found following a house fire on Clay Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Lexington firefighters responded to a fire on Clay Avenue near Euclid Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters had the fire was under control around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday. The apartment building had multiple units which made the fire more difficult to fight because firefighters had to break through walls and cut holes in the roof with chainsaws, according to the battalion chief.

Upon investigation, a body was found and Lexington coroner Gary Ginn was called to the scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the coroner, the floorboards burned and the victim fell through the first floor into the crawl space, which is why fire crews did not find the victim immediately.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the victim's death and what might have caused the fire at the apartment building. The coroner will also need to determine the identity of the individual.

Lexington fire crews said the building is destroyed.

