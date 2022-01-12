T1000 G3 UPS latest firmware update

Santa Fe Springs, CA – January 2022… TASCAM is pleased to announce the Version 1.20 firmware update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder / USB Audio Interface. As the ideal tool for podcast creation, live streaming, event production, or voiceover work, the Mixcast 4 offers a wealth of functionality for streamlined content creation. With the new upcoming V1.20 firmware update, the Mixcast 4 gains a significant boost in its feature set—resulting in dramatically enhanced audio production capability.
