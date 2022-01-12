ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

T1000 G3 UPS latest firmware update

By dragos_m
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

I would like to update my HP T1000 G3 UPS firmware. I...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206

You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

If you use Google Chrome, you need to install this now

Use Google Chrome? You're not alone. But if you're like most users of this browser, you probably feel that Chrome isn't the best when it comes to speed or handling system resources. And it doesn't help things when you pile dozens of tabs into the browser. Each of those tabs...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#I Would Like#T1000 G3 Ups
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

How to find your lost iPhone even if it has a dead battery

Imagine that you can't find your iPhone You've even tried to call the number using your spouse's phone but to no avail. And to make matters worse, the battery on your iPhone is dead. According to Fox News, a recent update to the Find My app will allow you to find the device even if it is powered off or the battery is dead.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Macdaily News

iPhone 15 Pro models expected to feature periscope camera lens system

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially said that a periscope camera lens system would be a feature in iPhone 14 Pro models, but it is now looking like that feature won’t appear until the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023. Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:. At least one iPhone 15 model launched...
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Intel confirms the i9 12900KS CPU

Intel has confirmed that it will release its new flagship Core i9 12900KS during its CES 2022 presentation. We recently reported on its likely introduction, based on Intel's teaser tweet, and now it's confirmed. The 12900KS is capable of boosting up to 5.5GHz on a single P core and up...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Use premium NVIDIA GeForce NOW gaming service for free for six months with AT&T's latest offer

Customers with AT&T 5G unlimited plans and 5G phones can now take advantage of a limited-time offer for a 6-month free trial of an NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority Membership. New and existing customers who own a 5G device and use AT&T 5G unlimited rate plan can now claim their promotion code to sign up for the 6-month free period. A 6-month subscription to the service normally costs $50.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Error Code 0x0000FFFF on Windows computer

Some users are seeing Error Code 0x0000FFFF on their Windows computers. Some are experiencing a BSOD, whereas, some are just seeing an error message. There is a wide variety of errors that one can see and hence, the reason will differ as well. The BSOD comes with the following error...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s new GPUs include gaming monster RTX 3090 Ti and budget RTX 3050

Nvidia has just announced the upcoming release of two new graphics cards: The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3050. The announcement was made during Nvidia’s CES 2022 keynote. We now know more about the specifications of the insanely high-end RTX 3090 Ti and the budget RTX 3050.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Microsoft announces redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now in Beta Channel

Back in October, we learned that Microsoft was busy working on a redesigned, revamped Notepad for Windows 11. And a month ago, the company publicly announced its arrival, although at the time it only became available to Windows 11 insiders in the Dev channel only. Today Microsoft has announced that it will also be rolling out to Insiders in the Beta channel, so for now still not general release for a dark mode on Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
mixonline.com

TASCAM Announces the Version 1.20 Firmware Update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station

Santa Fe Springs, CA – January 2022… TASCAM is pleased to announce the Version 1.20 firmware update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder / USB Audio Interface. As the ideal tool for podcast creation, live streaming, event production, or voiceover work, the Mixcast 4 offers a wealth of functionality for streamlined content creation. With the new upcoming V1.20 firmware update, the Mixcast 4 gains a significant boost in its feature set—resulting in dramatically enhanced audio production capability.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Missing root password for VSP

We have a vsp called server1-vsp. server1b has been rebooted but it seems to have got stuck somewhere. The other three partitions are fine. I am unable to get onto server1-vsp to check as the root password for dehp022-vsp isn’t working. I am however able to get onto server1-bl.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Firmware download for HP Proliant Servers DL gen 9

I just wanted to confirm, do we need to have an active support contract to download the required firmwares. Currently our servers are out of warranty and support contract. Or we can download the firmwares from the HPE site for free. Your response is much appreciated. Thanks.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE OneView Ansible Dev

Helllo, we want to build some Ansible playbooks but dont want to develop them on an prodction OneView. Is there a way to simulate Server Hardware so we can run the scripts against a dev OneView ?. Regards. Tobi.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy