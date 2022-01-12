ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices continue to recover ahead of DOE report

By XTB Analysis Team
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices are managing to extend the upward move and have recovered most of the losses from the November drop as Brent broke above the $84 level today after gaining over 4% this week and as WTI continues to hover around $81. While oil has been increasingly volatile lately, some concerns...

www.fxstreet.com

Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
actionforex.com

US Oil Continues Upward

WTI crude climbed higher after a larger-than-expected fall in US inventories. A close above the daily resistance at 79.00 was a strong bullish sign. Following a brief pause, the rally accelerated above 80.40. Sentiment remains upbeat and the bulls are keen to buy the dip during a pullback. A breach above 82.20 would clear the path to the peak at 85.00.
DailyFx

USD/CAD Extends Bearish Price Series Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

USD/CAD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.2453) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials strike a hawkish tone, but the exchange rate remains susceptible to a further decline as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the week. USD/CAD Extends Bearish...
OilPrice.com

The Bullish Case For Oil Prices In 2022

At the start of 2022, Omicron’s surge and record COVID cases in many major economies are combining with an expected oversupply on the oil market to give bears a reason to cheer. Yet, oil prices rose by 5 percent in the first trading week of the year as analysts...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
Benzinga

Natural Gas Prices Surge Ahead of Another Inflation Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures were relatively flat before the Producer Price Index (PPI) and jobless claims were reported. The PPI came in higher than expected at 8.3%; it had been projected to rise 8.0%. All-in-all, the PPI looked similar to Wednesday’s CPI, which means the new earnings season will likely focus on companies that are able to pass higher costs on to consumers without hurting sales growth.
