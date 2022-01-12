Video Shows Enormous, 13.5ft Crocodile Get Captured just 5 miles from Major Australian City
Large and dangerous crocodiles are often found in Top End waterways near Darwin,...www.newsweek.com
Large and dangerous crocodiles are often found in Top End waterways near Darwin,...www.newsweek.com
Well at least he has a safe home now and people have one less croc to worry about altho I wouldn’t take any chances swimming anywhere in those waters after seeing this beast Beautiful Creature let it live
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4