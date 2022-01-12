ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Barclays Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Downgrades Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Mosaic (MOS) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson upgraded Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Baird Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Outperform

Baird analyst Michael Bellisario upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades Five Below (FIVE) to Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas upgraded Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Sector ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overweight#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC) Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Dave Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, at the special meeting of its stockholders held on January 4, 2022, the stockholders voted to approve its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Dave Inc. (“Dave”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) at Outperform

Cowen analyst John Blackledge initiates coverage on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Cerence Inc. (CRNC) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak downgraded Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pure Storage (PSTG) CEO Call Takeaways - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and $34.00 price target on Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dell (DELL) CEO Call is Bullish for 5 Reasons - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and $68.00 price target on Dell (NYSE: DELL) after hosting a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boston Beer Company (SAM) Plunges on Guidance Cut, Analysts Lower Price Targets

Shares of the Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) are down over 6% in today’s trading session after the company lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Checkpoint Software (CHKP) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Adam TIndle upgraded Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Axsome Therapeutics's (AXSM) AXS-05 Probability of Success Lowered Following Mgmt Chat, PT Shashed to $90 - Truist Securities

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee lowered the price target on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) to $90.00 (from $160.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Upgrades LTC Properties (LTC) to Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler upgraded LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades ONEOK Inc (OKE) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides upgraded ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Sell to Neutral. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on ONEOK Inc click here. For more ratings news on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Five9, Inc (FIVN) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgraded Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $180.00. The analyst commented, "We liked FIVN prior to the ZM deal. Post deal, we liked FIVN's LT prospects but stayed on the sidelines as the dust settled. The stock is well off highs, and we see it as a good entry point."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MKM Partners Upgrades Mattel Inc. (MAT) to Buy

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler upgraded Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy