ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TalkTalk email down: Outage hits users across UK

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTMlq_0djOijue00

TalkTalk’s email service is down, leaving customers unable to access important messages.

On Twitter, the company said it was aware of the issue and working to resolve it - bringing back service for its four million home internet customers.

“We’re aware that some customers may be experiencing issues with their TalkTalk webmail account. We’re sorry about this. Our engineers are working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible”, the company said on its official account.

It also linked to its Service Status page for further updates.

According to the website DownDetector, which tracks internet outages, users started reporting problems at 7:50am GMT.

More follows...

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid-19 infections hit record levels across UK in run-up to Christmas

Covid-19 infections hit record levels in all parts of the UK in the run-up to Christmas, new figures show.An estimated 2.3 million people in private households across the country had Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million the previous week.It is the highest number since comparable figures for the UK began in autumn 2020.Around one in 25 people in England had Covid-19 last week, up from one in 45 a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).In London the figure was one in 15, the highest proportion for any region in England.Wales, Scotland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

Microsoft issues a fix for Exchange Y2K22 bug that shut down company emails

If you woke up on January 1st, 2022, and found that your work email’s inbox was unusually empty, you aren’t alone. Microsoft rang in the New Year with a bug that prevents Exchange servers from sending emails, but fortunately, a fix has since been issued, as detailed in a report by Bleeping Computer.
SOFTWARE
mediapost.com

Microsoft Fixes Email Delivery Block, But User Action Is Needed

Microsoft says it has corrected a problem that reportedly was blocking email delivery on Saturday. However, users have to take actions to correct the issue. “We have addressed the issue causing messages to be stuck in transport queues of on-premises Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019,” Microsoft says in a blog post. “The problem relates to a date check failure with the change of the new year and it not a failure of the AV engine itself.”
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Messages#Talktalk#Email Account#Uk#Service Status#Downdetector
segmentnext.com

Steam Hits Record Lifetime Concurrent Users In 2022

Steam has begun the new year by registering a gigantic record-setting milestone of the number of concurrent users online. Taking to Twitter just now, third-party tracker SteamDB confirmed that more than 28 million concurrent users (28,230,661 to be exact) were online earlier today. The previous record was 27 million from last November which took just two months to beat.
TECHNOLOGY
Complex

‘Tearless’ Onions To Be Sold In Waitrose Stores Across The UK

A new range of onion is being introduced to UK stores that are believed to prevent cooks from crying. Marketed as “tearless” onions, they’ve been described as a sweet variety of the vegetable that doesn’t “reduce cooks to tears.” The “Sunions” have been available in U.S. stores since 2018 but will now be available in Waitrose stores across the UK from next week.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

A multibillion-pound legal claim has been launched against Facebook in the UK, which if successful could see more than 44 million people compensated over “unfair” terms and conditions being imposed on users.Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance, and seeking a minimum of £2.3 billion in damages.The legal action argues that Facebook used its dominant position to force users to agree to terms and conditions which then allowed the firm to generate billions in revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Wordle: Creator of app with same name to donate profits after download boost

A developer whose five-year-old app has suddenly received half a million downloads because it shares its name with a viral sensation puzzle game has vowed to give the profits away.Steven Cravotta, 24, developed word game Wordle when he was 18 and uploaded it to Apple’s App Store more than five years ago, but abandoned the project soon after and has not updated it since.In recent weeks, another puzzle game – also called Wordle – has gone viral, regularly trending on Twitter as players share their results.That game is played within a web browser, though, so when people search for an...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
9to5Mac

Apple outage takes down select iCloud services, Photos for some users

Some Apple services are experiencing issues – the company has acknowledged that iCloud and Photos are slow or currently unavailable. Apple says “some users are affected” by the outage. The iCloud status board lists iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and Photos as facing issues right now.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Netflix increases subscription prices across US and Canada

Netflix has announced that it is increasing the cost of subscriptions across the US and Canada effective immediately.In the first price hike since October 2020, the streaming company announced changes to all of its various price plans.The basic plan, which does not have HD streaming and only allows one stream on one device at one time increases for $8.99 (£6.57) to $9.99 (£7.30).The standard plan, which allows for two devices to watch the streaming service at the same time, is increasing from $13.99 (£10.23) to $15.49 (£11.33).Netflix’s premium plan will also now be $19.99 (£14.62)Despite the price increase effective...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Apple’s iPhone privacy feature could be banned after phone companies complain it stops them tracking people

Mobile phone operators have urged regulators to ban Apple’s “private relay” feature.The feature, which was introduced in iOS 15 and is in beta as a part of Apple’s iCloud+ subscription, makes it harder for companies to track users’ activities online.This is similar to a VPN – since Apple relays web traffic through Safari and then a third-party partner, as Wired explains - but Apple does not allow users to change the device’s geographic location.Its intention is to stop network providers and websites from tracking users’ IP address and DNS records, which makes it harder for them to build profiles of...
CELL PHONES
loudersound.com

Vinyl shows no sign of slowing down as sales continue to surge across the UK

The appeal of vinyl LPs is showing no signs of slowing down across the UK, with the British Phonographic Industry reporting that sales of the format increased again in 2021. Despite an industry-wide vinyl shortage, thanks in part to 500,000 copies of Adele’s 30 being pre-ordered, the format grew by 11% last year, with 5.3 million vinyl LPs purchased across the country. The figure marks the 14th year of consecutive growth for the format.
ADELE
The Guardian

UK must be poised to introduce swift Covid curbs, says NHS leader

Boris Johnson must be ready to restrict social mixing to stop hospitals being overwhelmed by an Omicron-driven surge in Covid cases, a senior NHS leader has said. The rapid spread of the new variant means the prime minister may have to introduce “tighter restrictions, at real speed” to reduce the number of people falling ill with Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bleepingcomputer.com

SonicWall: Y2K22 bug hits Email Security, firewall products

SonicWall has confirmed today that some of its Email Security and firewall products have been hit by the Y2K22 bug, causing message log updates and junk box failures starting with January 1st, 2022. The company says that email users and administrators will no longer be able to access the junk...
SOFTWARE
Kentucky Kernel

UK hands out KN95 masks across campus

With omicron cases on the rise, the University of Kentucky is offering two free KN95 masks to members of the campus community. As the spring semester begins, UK continues to require masking in all indoor spaces across the campus, regardless of vaccination status. In a campus-wide email on Jan. 3, university president Eli Capilouto announced that UK had purchased two KN95 masks "for everyone who comes to campus," following the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information about masking protocols.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing

Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases. The Los Gatos, California company said Friday that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.Price increases are becoming more of a regular feature at Netflix, which is facing saturation...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Apple says iPhone privacy feature remains active amid battle with phone networks

Apple has had to clarify that iCloud Private Relay had not been changed because of a dispute with mobile phone operators.Some users had reported that the feature stopped working while they were on cellular connections.Private Relay was introduced in iOS 15 and is in beta as a part of Apple’s iCloud+ subscription, and works similarly to a VPN.The news comes after mobile phone operators urged regulators to make Apple ban the feature because it would stop them accessing data.“iCloud Private Relay is an innovative internet privacy service that allows users with an iCloud+ subscription to connect to the internet and browse with Safari...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy