Politics

Will NJ ban packing peanuts? Recycled content bill sent to Gov. Murphy

By Dino Flammia
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
At the legislative buzzer, New Jersey lawmakers voted to approve a measure that would ban packing peanuts and dictate the amount of recycled content that makes up many common plastic and glass products. Now environmental advocates are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to sign the proposed law before time runs...

1057thehawk.com

