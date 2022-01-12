ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

One calf killed during barn fire in Norwich

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY2tw_0djOhCwa00

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire that left one calf dead on Tuesday evening.

Around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to 195 Corning Road for the report of a barn fire. When crews arrived, they began battling the fire at the 100’ x 300’ barn.

A family member on the scene was able to remove the animals from the barn, but one calf died in the fire. The barn was a complete loss.

The fire was under control around 2 a.m.

Fire officials said limited water supply, extensive fire, and cold temperatures made for a very difficult operation.

The fire remains under investigation.

