One calf killed during barn fire in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire that left one calf dead on Tuesday evening.
Around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to 195 Corning Road for the report of a barn fire. When crews arrived, they began battling the fire at the 100’ x 300’ barn.
A family member on the scene was able to remove the animals from the barn, but one calf died in the fire. The barn was a complete loss.
The fire was under control around 2 a.m.
Fire officials said limited water supply, extensive fire, and cold temperatures made for a very difficult operation.
The fire remains under investigation.
