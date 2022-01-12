Opinion: Story of Hickey's Diner added new appreciation to living in Taunton

I read with pleasure the story “Restaurants we miss – Whatever happened to Hickey's Diner?” on the front page of the Taunton Gazette on Monday.

This is local interest content, well researched and written in an engaging way. Kristina Fontes is to be thanked for being our local voice and the Gazette for bringing our city to understand Taunton's character.

Stories like this contribute to our appreciation of the city where we live.

John R. Stewart

Taunton