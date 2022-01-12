ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Opinion: Story of Hickey's Diner added new appreciation to living in Taunton

By John R. Stewart
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
I read with pleasure the story “Restaurants we miss – Whatever happened to Hickey's Diner?” on the front page of the Taunton Gazette on Monday.

This is local interest content, well researched and written in an engaging way. Kristina Fontes is to be thanked for being our local voice and the Gazette for bringing our city to understand Taunton's character.

Stories like this contribute to our appreciation of the city where we live.

John R. Stewart

Taunton

Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

