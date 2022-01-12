ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

This is ‘the most undervalued metal on the planet’ – David Morgan’s 2022 outlook – Source – Kitco News

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 2 days ago

Expect silver, the “most undervalued metal on the planet” to finally breach...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Prices Grapple with Rising Real Yields and U.S. Dollar Outlook

Dollar upside may be limited. Gold’s safe-haven appeal indifferent. XAU/USD holds its head above $1800. IG client sentiment points to short-term upside. Despite the bullish dollar outlook and soaring U.S. Treasury yields this year, gold prices have respectfully maintained relatively valuations. Its safe-haven draw is largely eliminated from the equation at this point as markets seem to have shown its hand regarding the Omicron variant (minimal economic impact). A positive for gold has come from the uptick in gold volatility via the Cboe Gold ETF Volatility Index (GVZ) seen below. Traditionally, gold prices have a positive correlation with this index and should key economic data surprise markets this week, we may see a continuation of the year end rise in the GVZ index and consequently support for gold prices.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lin
kitco.com

Gold prices struggle as U.S. PPI rises 0.2% in December

(Kitco News) - The gold market is struggling to hold the critical psychological level at $1,820 an ounce as it appears inflation pressures could have peaked with producer prices falling more than expected in December. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.2% in December...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Could This Be the Year Gold and Silver Soar? – Mike Swanson

This week I was interviewed by Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com to give an update on the financial markets. I told him about the mad world of virtual real estate and how money seems to be leaking out of these fake overvalued trades and things more grounded in the real world.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Inflation in Oil Prices Will Soon Slow to Zero – Alan Reynolds

Monthly reports about inflation are too often uncritically expressed on a year-to-year basis, such as the percentage change in the consumer price index from November 2020 to November 2021. Relying on year-to-year percentage increases to describe or predict trends in inflation is frequently misleading, however, for reasons I previously enumerated here, here, here and here. In the third quarter of 2021, year-to-year changes made it appear as if inflation was speeding up when it was slowing down.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Morgan Stanley's 2022 outlook for European oils -- bullish

Morgan Stanley's commodities strategist and head of European oils, Martijn Rats, is out with a note this morning detailing his view of the year ahead for European energy - he remains constructive, with many of the factors contributing to 2021 outperformance driving repeated outperformance in 2022. Starting with the commodity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Metal#Kitco News
dailyhodl.com

The Most Undervalued Altcoin in DeFi Could Blow Up 5X This Year, According to Coin Bureau

The host of popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is looking at what’s in store for decentralized lending and borrowing protocol Aave (AAVE). In a new video, the pseudonymous analyst Guy tells his 1.87 million YouTube subscribers that the overall decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is coming off a slump compared to the rest of the crypto markets.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

A New ETF Trade I Just Put On (Plus Bond Yields And Energy Stocks) – Mike Swanson

In this video I talk about a new trade I put on. The ARKK ETF made a new low last week and a lot of stocks are starting out this year trading down. It’s not good, but there are things to do that are working now when aligned with the underlying trends of the markets. Inflation is real and energy stocks are doing well. You can buy them and invest instead of just trying to jump in and out like a mad man of volatile stocks.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Payrolls Recovery Remained Subdued in December – Charles Hugh Smith

U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 199,000 jobs in December, another disappointing result. The gain follows upwardly revised additions of 249,000 in November and 648,000 in October. The December increase is the 12th in a row and 19th in the last 20 months. However, monthly gains have been decelerating over the last several months, posting slower gains in four of the last five months (see first chart).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wallstreetwindow.com

How GDP Stats Create the Illusion of Fed-Fueled Economic Growth – Frank Shostak

Most experts tend to assess the strength of an economy in terms of real gross domestic product (GDP). The GDP framework looks at the value of final goods and services produced during a particular time interval, usually a quarter or a year. The GDP is formed as the summation of consumer outlays on goods and services; outlays by businesses on plants, machinery, and inventories; outlays by government; and exports less imports.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Doomberg: All Crises Lead to the Great Reset – Source – Palisade Radio

Tom welcomes the little green chicken otherwise known as Doomberg. They are an anonymous publishing firm that posts on substack. Doomberg comes from the basis of significant industrial experience. They have a unique understanding of just-in-time supply chains. It’s fairly easy for them to understand what is occurring in the global logistics systems. They take pride in their ability to explain complex topics. He discusses potential problems with line five which is a key pipeline and major source of energy for the United States. Green energy is having a serious impact on oil markets. He notes that many politicians don’t understand the important difference between baseload energy and other more limited forms of energy. There is a catastrophic failure of leadership around energy in Europe and we’re just beginning to see the problems. They are questioning the availability of oil supplies and the long-term risks of shale oil. We’re seeing a decapitalization of prior investments in shale wells. In addition, OPEC may be overstating its ability to produce. The emerging economies are going to need ever-increasing amounts of energy. There is no way we can decarbonize the global economy without massive human starvation if we don’t rely more on nuclear. Social media could magnify the speed of communication around supply and inflation problems. This could have serious consequences for the economy and markets should we see panic. Doomberg often discusses the impacts of high natural gas prices on fertilizer production and prices. We are looking at much higher food prices as a result of gas shortages. China, Russia, and India are stockpiling gold along with other commodities. They are believed to be underreporting their stockpiles of gold. Any price suppression in the West is only benefitting these countries that continue to buy. Lastly, he discusses some of the speculative risks around cryptocurrencies.
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Kevin Wadsworth: Spiking PPI Correlates with Political and Social Instability – Source – Palisades Radio

Tom welcomes back The Market Weather Forecaster Kevin Wadsworth from NorthStarBadCharts.com to bring you the technical picture for the markets. Kevin discusses the 100-year chart of the US Producer Price Index. This index is near historic lows in a long-term channel. The trend now appears to be higher. These periods of high PPI are usually tumultuous in terms of political and economic stability. We’re likely entering a decade-long period where things will become uncomfortable. The PPI was already testing support lines before Covid occurred. Inflation in the United States has a clear resistance line on the 100-year chart. However, the metrics for measuring inflation have changed dramatically in the last thirty years. So it’s important to note that these inflation numbers are manipulated. He expects a correction near 11% levels on the CPI. He doesn’t believe that inflation will be transitory but there could be a pullback before a further advance. The chart for the Fed Funds Rate indicates something historic is occurring. We haven’t broken through the bottom trend line since the 70s. In the past, we’ve seen gold move much higher around low rates. Don’t focus on the day-to-day price of gold but realize the long-term trend is on your side. We’re in the early stages for commodities that could be life-changing. Kevin brings us another dome-ed chart showing how commodities in general have been performing. We’re now trending sideways while consolidating. We’re awaiting a further rally in commodities. Commodities reveal that inflation is occurring broadly. The parabolic rise in U.K. natural gas and electricity prices resemble alt-coins. They’ve moved thousands of percent and numerous providers are going out of business because they are unable to charge full price. Kevin’s costs for energy have more than doubled. There is a lot of energy politics occurring around green energy and Russia at the moment. The Euro has broken out against the dollar and the chart indicates it’s highly likely to breakout further to the upside. He theorizes what may be behind this move. The dollar is in a bearish rising wedge and currently challenging the top of the dome. He notes there are three times in recent years where gold and the dollar have risen at the same time. The dollar index needs to be evaluated along with inflation. Gold remains the ultimate barometer for inflation. Kevin discusses the eight-year cycle for gold. The next low in the cycle is expected in 2024. He believes there will another rally in gold before 2024. These cycles could be tied to the political cycles of the United States. Many markets including bitcoin show similar four-year cycles.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Bill Holter: The Fed Must Inflate or Die – Source – Palisade Radio

Tom welcomes back an absolute icon to the show, Bill Holter. Bill works and writes alongside the legendary Jim Sinclair at JSMineset. Bill discusses the current liquidity situation with the Reverse Repo system. Banks can sleep at night with their funds being stored with the Fed while earning a return. However, the Fed can’t allow interest rates to go negatives since that would indicate the dollar is worthless. JP Morgan has a large derivative concentration which carries 3.3 trillion in counterparty risk. Globally, everything is a promise today as the world runs entirely on credit. Small failures can cascade like dominoes. The Fed can’t truly taper and should they try we will see the next round of Q.E. within a few weeks. The Fed will likely attempt a small rate hike but multiple hikes seem unlikely. The situation today is completely different than when Paul Volcker raised rates in the 80s. We’re far more in debt than back then and the U.S. had plenty of collateral at that time. In today’s world, there is massive leverage and every available asset is already encumbered. Eventually, excessive money printing will completely dilute the currency and we already see that occurring with inflation. The Fed is completely out of means to limit inflation. Many countries are abandoning the dollar as quickly as possible. He notes that more people are wanting to get their dollars out of the system and into gold. It’s almost like a mini bank run. Inflation is causing part of this run but people are beginning to understand that something is very very wrong. People become concerned with inflation when everyday items and taxes rise quickly. We’re now a full year into fairly drastic price rises. Many narratives are failing including transitory inflation and those around vaccines. Comex’s open interest has been declining and there appears to be less interest in futures. There are increasing numbers of deliveries. The numbers don’t add up. If you understand that all the news is fake and that basically everything is a lie then why would you believe any of the numbers? Soon people are going to count their wealth in ounces not dollars.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

AIER Leading Indicators Index Remains Neutral for a Third Consecutive Month – Robert Hughes

AIER’s Leading Indicators Index was unchanged again in December, holding at the neutral 50 mark for a third consecutive month. The three-month run joins three other periods of weakness in the Leading Indicators Index over the last decade: a five-month run associated with the 2020 lockdown-induced recession, a seven-month run from January through July 2019, and a six-month string in mid-2016. The Roughly Coincident Indicators Index was unchanged in December while the Lagging Indicators Index posted a second consecutive gain but remains below neutral.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Fed’s Triple Threat – Robert Aro

Mainstream economists and the media have a well-known love affair with using lighthearted words to describe policy decisions and economic concepts they find difficult to explain. CNBC uses the term triple threat to describe what was revealed in the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week. The triple threat would occur if the Fed were to:
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Precious Metals & Energy - Weekly Review and Outlook

Investing.com -- An inflection point is defined as a point of a curve at which a change in the direction of curvature occurs. In trading perspective, it’s the point at which your position could go in a way that lets you raise a glass in celebration - or groan at how you’ve dismally misread the market once again.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy