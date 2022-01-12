ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-WeTransfer owner WeRock NV to seek Amsterdam IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Updates with details of offer, financials)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares and listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange.

WeRock NV said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include both a primary and secondary offering of shares.

WeTransfer has 87 million monthly users and expects to have had sales of more than 100 million euros ($113.66 million)in 2021, the company said in a statement.

“Our differentiated and proven ‘freemium’ business model, combining subscriptions and premium advertising, has underpinned our consistent track record of strong, profitable growth,” chief executive Gordon Willoughby said in a statement.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 21.3 million euros on revenue of 72 million euros for the first nine months of 2021, it said.

It targets revenue growth above 20% in the medium term.

The IPO will consist of a sale of 160 million euros in new shares, as well as additional existing shares by Highland Europe Technology and HPE Institutional Fund, to create a “meaningful free float.”

Proceeds will be used for investments including marketing, staff, service and possible acquisitions, the company said.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are global coordinators for the offering, with ABN Amro and Barclays Bank acting as bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

IN THIS ARTICLE
