ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2022

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ptm5E_0djOcMan00

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares gained 2.5% to $30.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) reported up to $2 billion share buyback authorization. The company’s board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 20% surge versus its previous quarterly dividend. Ally Financial shares gained 2% to $51.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wipro shares gained 0.4% to $9.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) released preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2021 revenue results. The company said it sees Q4 sales of $404 million to $406 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $403.9 million. The company also projects FY21 sales of $1.541 billion to $1.543 billion. Integra LifeSciences also said it is planning a $125 million share buyback as a part of a prior approval, with a repurchase authorization of up to $225 million. Integra LifeSciences shares rose 2.7% to $68.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.5% to $42.35 in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $1.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 10.5 million, which is 278.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For U.S. Bancorp

In the current market session, U.S. Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:USB) is trading at $62.93, after a 0.41% drop. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 12.92%, and in the past year, by 30.92%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Shaw Communications Inc#Sjr#Ally Financial Inc#Wipro Limited#Premarket Prep#Iart#Fy21#Kb Home#Kbh
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 445 companies made new 52-week lows. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL). Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock drifted down 1.72% on Friday morning to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Cybersecurity Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, PayPal, Wells Fargo And Macy's

Fortinet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FTNT) Security Fabric can deliver security without compromise, and over the past year, its stock bestowed eye-popping returns for traders and investors. Since January 2021, Fortinet stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, financial services and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Utz Brands

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Utz Brands. The company has an average price target of $19.6 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $19.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Delta Air Lines Stock Could See A Breakout Soon

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares were trading lower Friday, cooling off after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance Thursday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, beating the estimate of 13 cents per share. Quarterly revenue of $9.47 billion, beating the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Broadcom Whale Trades For January 14

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Barclays Lowers Price Targets On Several Airline Stocks

The analyst says renewed pandemic effects are likely to impair first-quarter guidance for the airlines; however, he is "optimistic that leisure-focused low-cost carriers can differentiate as 2022 progresses." The analyst lowered Southwest Airlines Co's (NYSE:LUV) price target to $59 (an upside of 30%) from $65 and maintained an Overweight rating...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Citizens Financial Group

In the current session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is trading at $55.92, after a 0.39% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 23.01%, and in the past year, by 36.96%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Home Depot And Lowe's Shares Are Falling Today

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Stocks across sectors fell Friday following data showing a drop in U.S. retail sales as well as weaker-than-expected bank earnings. Fed tapering concerns have also impacted housing-related stocks. Retail sales fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Barclays Updates Price Target For Several Transportation Companies

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski updated the price targets for several transportation companies. The analyst mentions that the pricing remains key as the supply-driven volume recovery likely pushed out for the North American transportation sector. The analyst lowered Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) price target to $17 (an upside of 7%) from...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Where Robinhood Markets Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Does CNBC's Tim Seymour Think It's Wise To Invest In Cannabis?

With a spike in share prices within the cannabis sector in the week following the Republicans' release of their marijuana legalization proposal in November, it's hard not to think of federal regulation as an important catalyst. However, during the week following Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) officially laying out her cannabis...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top Cannabis Stocks To Have On Your Watchlist in 2022

On today's Cannabis Daily host Elliot Lane shares his top Cannabis Stock Picks for 2022. His categories include:. in Canada, International and The US Markets. Elliot and Aaron also share tips on how to avoid weed induced anxiety. Listen to the full episode:. Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy