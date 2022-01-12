5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares gained 2.5% to $30.99 in after-hours trading.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) reported up to $2 billion share buyback authorization. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 20% surge versus its previous quarterly dividend. Ally Financial shares gained 2% to $51.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wipro shares gained 0.4% to $9.55 in after-hours trading.

