5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares gained 2.5% to $30.99 in after-hours trading.
- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) reported up to $2 billion share buyback authorization. The company’s board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 20% surge versus its previous quarterly dividend. Ally Financial shares gained 2% to $51.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wipro shares gained 0.4% to $9.55 in after-hours trading.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) released preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2021 revenue results. The company said it sees Q4 sales of $404 million to $406 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $403.9 million. The company also projects FY21 sales of $1.541 billion to $1.543 billion. Integra LifeSciences also said it is planning a $125 million share buyback as a part of a prior approval, with a repurchase authorization of up to $225 million. Integra LifeSciences shares rose 2.7% to $68.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.5% to $42.35 in after-hours trading.
