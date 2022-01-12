Seneca Falls woman arrested after November stabbing: Victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. police arrested a 50-year-old Seneca Falls woman following an assault investigation that started in November 2021.

Police originally responded to an address on Bridge Street after a victim reported that she was stabbed in the leg by Tammy Whitfield, a 50-year-old, from Seneca Falls.

The victim was transported to Geneva General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police. However, officers were unable to locate Whitfield initially.

A warrant was issued and on January 11 she was located at a separate residence on Bridge Street. She was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree possession of a weapon. Police say both of the charges are felonies.

She was processed at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and will answer the charges at a later date.

Police say they were assisted by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).