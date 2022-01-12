ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls woman arrested after November stabbing: Victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0djObLfr00

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. police arrested a 50-year-old Seneca Falls woman following an assault investigation that started in November 2021.

Police originally responded to an address on Bridge Street after a victim reported that she was stabbed in the leg by Tammy Whitfield, a 50-year-old, from Seneca Falls.

The victim was transported to Geneva General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police. However, officers were unable to locate Whitfield initially.

A warrant was issued and on January 11 she was located at a separate residence on Bridge Street. She was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree possession of a weapon. Police say both of the charges are felonies.

She was processed at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and will answer the charges at a later date.

Police say they were assisted by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca man arrested after attempted bank robbery

Police in Ithaca say an arrest has been made after an attempted bank robbery in the city. On Thursday, January 13 around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of West Seneca Street for an attempted robbery. Officers were able to interview several witnesses at the bank and develop...
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sheriff: One in custody after drugs, two guns located in Union Springs

One person is in custody after an investigation into weapons and drugs possessed by local man who was on probation. Sheriff Brian Schenck says deputies received a request for assistance from a Cayuga County Probation Officer. The officer had been conducting a routine check on an individual under his supervision when he located two illegally possessed handguns and what appeared to be a large quantity of illegal drugs.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Geneva General Hospital#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy