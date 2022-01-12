ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

techxplore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Facebook faces UK legal action over 'dominance'

Facebook was set to be targeted Friday by a multi-billion-dollar class action suit from a British competition law expert, who alleges that the US social network abused its dominant position with "unfair" terms. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen is to file a lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta at Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal,...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

LinkedIn Faces Antitrust Suit Over Alleged Agreement Not to Compete With Social Media Competitor Facebook

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. LinkedIn, the professional social networking site, was slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses LinkedIn and Facebook of agreeing not to compete in the professional social networking market, allowing LinkedIn to inflate subscription prices. The court action was filed by Bathaee Dunne LLP on behalf of LinkedIn Premium subscribers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00237, Crowder et al v. LinkedIn Corporation.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Meta
WebProNews

FTC’s Suit Against Facebook Can Proceed, Judge Rules

Facebook was dealt a major blow today as Judge James Boasberg ruled the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) suit against it will not be dismissed. The FTC had previously sued Facebook in December 2020, over what it said was anticompetitive behavior, only to have Judge Boasberg throw the case out. The FTC refiled, including more evidence to support its case that Facebook is a monopoly that abuses its power, buying up competitors to head off competition.
LAW
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The records, part of an anti-trust lawsuit by a coalition of US states targeting Google, make serious allegations against Big Tech giants long accused of holding monopolies. According to the states' accusations, the online search colossus sought to oust competition by manipulating ad auctions -- the ultra-sophisticated system that determines which ads appear on web pages based on the anonymized profiles of internet users. The legal documents filed in a New York court clearly refer to Sundar Pichai, chief of Google's parent firm Alphabet, as well as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- even if their names were redacted.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
KCAU 9 News

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawsuit: Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales

Newly unredacted documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online advertising sales. The CEOs of both companies were aware of the deal and signed off on it, the lawsuit alleges.The original, redacted lawsuit, filed in December 2021, accused Google of “anti-competitive conduct” and of teaming up with the social networking giant. But the unredacted version offers details on the involvement of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in approving the deal. Facebook has since renamed itself Meta.According to the lawsuit, Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl...
INTERNET
News Channel 25

US judge in Michigan tosses gay corrections officers’ suit

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Michigan has tossed a lawsuit brought by two gay corrections officers, ruling that some of their discrimination claims weren’t sufficiently proven and that statutes of limitation barred others. Michelle Wood alleged in the 2020 suit that she was regularly singled out...
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

Supreme Court blocks federal vaccine mandate on businesses, health care mandate still effective but draws concern

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to block the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, which applies to large businesses. Under the OSHA rule, businesses, with 100 or more workers, would’ve required employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing and wear masks. Though the court’s decision does not completely overturn the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mic

Infamous villain Martin Shkreli is still paying for being the absolute worst

Here’s a riddle for you: How do you turn an infamous pharma-bro into a plain ol’ bro?. If you’re Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager-turned-drug company CEO-turned-convicted felon, the answer is: You get a federal judge to bar you from participating in the pharmaceutical industry “in any capacity” for the rest of your life.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 4 WFTX

Expert says SCOTUS vaccine ruling is rooted in authority

To mandate or not to mandate. It's something employers across our state have been asking themselves, when it comes to vaccines in the workplace. Today the supreme court issued two rulings on the topic, hoping to provide some clarity. But those decisions also came with a bit of confusion.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy