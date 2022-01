INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents revealed the gruesome autopsy findings in the double murder that occurred on Adams Street in December. According to the autopsy, both 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry were repeatedly stabbed to death and found on the floor laying on the floor by police on Dec. 15 at 5:17 p.m. One of the victims was noted to have been stabbed over 100 times, according to the doctor who conducted the autopsy.

