Eviction moratorium will not be extended in New York: When will evictions resume fully?

The eviction moratorium will not be extended in New York.

The state is instead reopening a portal for applicants to receive eviction protection and rent relief.

Advocates say Governor Kathy Hochul should extend the eviction moratorium until new funds are earmarked for the rent relief application portal.

However, the state doesn’t have any money for rent relief set aside at the moment.

A judge recently reopened the application portal because filling out the application triggers some protections for renters who are behind on rent and facing eviction.

Some lawmakers say they are working through other methods to help renters struggling still at this point in the pandemic.

It all means that evictions could resume in the next several weeks.

