NZDCHF Wave Analysis

By FxPro
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZDCHF recently reversed down from the powerful resistance level 0.6275 (which has been reversing the price from the start of December),...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

During yesterday’s trading session, the U.S. blue-chip index breached the support level of 36237 and the forecast is for the index to test the important support at 35899. A possible breach of this level would deepen the correction, pushing the index towards a test of the support zone of 35445. In case the support at 35899 manages to withhold the bearish pressure, then we may witness a further move towards 36532. Today, increased activity can be expected around the release of the U.S. retail sales data (13:30 GMT).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Gold and EUR/USD Trade Higher: Elliott Wave Analysis

The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session. So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold and oil approach resistance level: Elliott Wave analysis

USD is coming down after US stocks stabilized and even recovered following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell. As we noted yesterday, he was careful with his "policy outlook" and definitely he was not that hawkish as before. However, the CPI numbers will be an important indicator for next direction of the USD.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold ETF long term cycles and Elliott Wave analysis

Firstly the GLD ETF fund is one of the largest as well as one of the oldest Gold tracking funds out there since it’s inception date of November 18, 2004. From there on up into the September 2011 highs it ended a larger bullish cycle as did the Gold commodity in terms of US dollars. From the September 2011 highs the price decline was pretty steep however does appear corrective as a double three (a)-(b)-(c) (in blue color) into the December 2015 lows.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of more weakness ahead

There is no big changes in the Crypto market since yesterday. It remains under intraday bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness at the start of 2022, especially if we take a look on daily BTC/NDX (Bitcoin against NASDAQ) ratio chart, where we are looking for a five-wave drop within wave C to complete a zig-zag A-B-C corrective pattern.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD may shift back to the downside: Elliott Wave analysis

EURUSD was higher recently, but not much. Pair slowed down again very quickly around 1.14 level which we see it as a very strong resistance. On 4h chart, EURUSD stabilized after a sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Tests Daily Support

The US dollar plunged after December’s CPI slowed down to 0.5% from 0.8% in November. Despite a swift recovery from the daily support at 0.9100, price action came under pressure once again at December’s supply area (0.9280). The dive below 0.9180 then 0.9140 is a sign of liquidation as buyers rush to the exit.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Treads Across 76.4% Fibonacci but Bearish Tone Remains

NZDUSD has been consolidating for around one-month now as downward pressures diminished after recording a 13½-month low of 0.6700. The pair has been finding support lately from the lower Bollinger band and the 0.6734 level, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until 0.7464, even though the SMAs continue to endorse a bearish trend.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.88; (P) 114.29; (R1) 114.59;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside as fall form 116.34 is accelerating towards 112.52 support. considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. on the upside, above 114.37 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Rally in Bitcoin May Fail

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Bitcoin shows a 5 swing bearish sequence from November 10, 2021 high favoring more downside. Decline from there is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from November 10, wave (A) ended at 53308.93 and wave (B) ended at 59099.64. The crypto currency then extended lower in wave (C) towards 41967.50 and this completed wave ((W)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((X)) ended at 52089.1.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3646; (P) 1.3680; (R1) 1.3737; …. GBP/USD’s rise from 1.3158 is in progress and hits as high as 1.3746 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.3833 resistance first. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, below 1.3619 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rise will remain in favor as long as 55 day EMA (now at 1.3479) holds.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Reaches 1.3680 Level

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. The GBP/USD currency exchange rate reacted by sharply moving to the 1.3680 mark, which at 14:00 GMT appeared to have stopped the jump. In the case that...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading: DAX 40, FTSE 100 & STOXX 50 [Video]

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on. Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

