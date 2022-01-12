NZDCHF Wave Analysis

During yesterday’s trading session, the U.S. blue-chip index breached the support level of 36237 and the forecast is for the index to test the important support at 35899. A possible breach of this level would deepen the correction, pushing the index towards a test of the support zone of 35445. In case the support at 35899 manages to withhold the bearish pressure, then we may witness a further move towards 36532. Today, increased activity can be expected around the release of the U.S. retail sales data (13:30 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO