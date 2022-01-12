ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued Over Promotion of Crypto Token

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging the celebrities misled investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in Los Angeles federal court, claims the celebrities touted tokens sold by EthereumMax,...

