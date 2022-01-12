About 70 S.Korean Attendees of U.S. Tech Show Test Positive for COVID-19

If you’re someone like me who got captivated by the podracing from the movie ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,’ there’s good news. In the near future, flying car races will be more common than you can imagine. We’ve already seen an Australian company by the name of Alauda Aeronautics create a flying racing car by the name of Airspeeder Mk3 for the first-ok-its-kind racing series. The company even carried out the world’s first electric flying drag race that took place in November, last year. Well, the Airspeeder Mk3 has new competition in the form of the S11 ‘carcopter’ concept that has been revealed at the 2022 CES by a French startup called Maca Flight. In fact, both the flying race cars look very similar. However, unlike the Airspeeder Mk3, the Maca S11 is not powered by a conventional battery but a hydrogen fuel cell.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO