Public Health

About 70 S.Korean Attendees of U.S. Tech Show Test Positive for COVID-19

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -About 70 South Korean nationals who attended the giant CES tech trade show in Las Vegas last week tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities of the Asian country said on Wednesday. These included some executives and staff of major South Korean companies, according to industry sources...

