ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Extramarks - Avail Flat 50% Off on All Courses/Products/Package

desidime.com
 5 days ago

Https://paytm.com/shop/p/paytm-DEAPAYTMPAYT43CF... Brand: Extramarks Education. Product Code: DEAPAYTMPAYT43CF0DF82. City: Across India. 1. In this deal you will get flat 50% off on all...

www.desidime.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extramarks Avail Flat#Extramarks Education
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Shop and Get Rewarded With Vibe, Klarna’s Rewards Club

Online shopping can feel overwhelming, but one way to lessen the stress (and get a little something extra for yourself) is using Klarna and joining Vibe, their free rewards club. Being a member of Vibe, found exclusively in the Klarna app and available on both iOS and Android, allows you to earn points — called vibes — for every dollar you shop with Klarna. Klarna has partnered with over 250,000 stores, including H&M, Etsy, Foot Locker, Sephora, Adidas, and Macy’s, so you can get the latest gear, or use the most popular services. Once you accumulate 250 vibes, you’ll get a free...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more

There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals available right now. As a matter of fact, we can't even believe some of them are real! Take a look at Apple AirPods, for example. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday! On top of that, Amazon's beloved Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99. That also matches the all-time low price. Once you're done streaming movies, you can enjoy...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday's surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon's Gold Box deals page and you'll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That's especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that's what we're here for. We're going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday's best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Places to buy plants online: Our favourite garden centres and nurseries that deliver to your door

Whether you want to put your green fingers to the test with bedding plants, get your balcony prepped for spring or add some life to your indoor space, there’s never been a better time to buy plants for your home and garden.While a visit to your local nursery is always encouraged, if you’re on the hunt for a wider selection or simply don’t want to have to wrestle an unruly shrub into the back seat of your car, the good news is that it’s now super convenient to shop for plants online.That’s right, the magic of home delivery now extends...
GARDENING
thebossmagazine.com

Why stickers are must-haves for your product packaging

It is no news that product packaging is one of the most important factors when it comes to selling a product. But did you know just how many people are influenced by a product’s appearance? A 2018 study shows that 7 out of 10 consumers base their purchase decisions on product packaging.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Spare Change: Half-Cent Coins Hiding Among Your Pennies Could Be Worth Thousands

Could we have some secret wealth hiding among our spare change? We have all heard the stories of people finding a rare coin in circulation – ones worth a lot of money. These unique and valuable coins can often hide in plain sight, looking similar to other coins that are worth quite a bit less. One of these mints includes some half-cents pieces. These rare coins can easily disguise themselves as simple pennies…but they are worth a whole lot more than one cent!
LIFESTYLE
Seekingalpha.com

CNOOC guidance - capex flat, production rising, peak domestic production 2030

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) (OTCPK:CEOHF) provided multi-year guidance overnight, highlighting increasing production growth on flat capex, as a number of flagship projects come online. In 2022 the 220kb/d Liza phase II ramps up, CNOOC holds 25%, as does the 170kb/d Mero project in Brazil where CNOOC holds 10%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beautypackaging.com

Study Shows Consumers Favor Sustainability in Products & Packaging

The Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) recently released its annual consumer research study showing growing consumer demand for products made from renewable and sustainable materials. In general, the study found 61% of consumers are more interested in companies who produce or use plant-based products. At the same time, 65% of consumers “sometimes, frequently or always think about products made from plants when making purchasing decisions.”
ENVIRONMENT
thedp.com

Off-campus apartments face package delivery issues with Amazon

The off-campus apartment complexes Hamilton Court and The Radian have been experiencing package delivery issues — primarily with Amazon. Delivery issues included lost or missing packages, delivery to the wrong location, and package locker overcapacity. Hamilton Court and The Radian residents both retrieve their packages through their respective building's package locker systems. Management from both apartment complexes said that their properties have not experienced any significant issues with other delivery or mail services including the United States Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS — just Amazon.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy