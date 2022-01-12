ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2021’s best albums use music as bridge, inspiration

By Column by Clarke Reader
goldentranscript.net
 6 days ago

Much like the year immediately preceding it, 2021 posed more than its share of challenges. As individuals, community members and global citizens, we all had to be more thoughtful than ever about what we owe to ourselves and those around us. Whether as a balm or bridge, music continued...

goldentranscript.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

The Best Album Art of 2021

The end of 2021 is upon us which means “year in reviews” are abound. Kicking things off we have our best album artworks of the year, curated by Complex New’s incumbent anchor Aidan Galassetti. While many may argue album art is becoming increasingly obsolete due to streaming, we believe it’s still an integral part of the overall music experience by helping set the tone, mood, and theme. Here are some of the best 2021 had to offer. Feel free to fight me in the comments. Love y’all!
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

2021’s Best Albums Were All By Women

How to pick the best albums of 2021? It was a particularly fruitful year for music, so shortlisting the true standouts is tricky. Looking back, some albums British Vogue selected as the best of 2020 gained new leases of life this year, like Wizkid’s Made In Lagos. Although wildly popular, the widespread critical recognition it deserved was so delayed that “Essence” has only just surfaced on many publications’ lists of the best songs in 2021.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Variety

Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams and “Crazy for You” by Madonna, the latter two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Save the Best for Last” was named ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 1992 and...
MUSIC
smeharbinger.net

Tunes of 2021: A review of 2021’s top 10 most influential, groundbreaking and musically significant albums

2021 was a year of reopening and revival — empty concert venues became filled with millions of fans, thousands of tickets sold out in a matter of minutes to previously-postponed festivals and music production was in full swing. The hopeful, questioning and sometimes strange music released this year reflects the events of the year. While we were navigating mask mandates, vaccines and yet another year of future historical events, our favorite artists were busy in the studio.
THEATER & DANCE
dailybruin.com

Grammy-nominated alumnus creates Brazilian-inspired album with focus on motherhood

Gretchen Parlato’s “Flor” reflects on blooming into motherhood. Following the birth of her son, the alumnus and singer said she felt a desire to capture her emotions and experiences through music. The resulting Brazilian-inspired record, which features nine songs consisting of both covers and original music, received a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Parlato said she collaborated with artists she admires to synthesize American pop, Brazilian jazz and other cultural influences into one cohesive album.
MUSIC
ABC7 Chicago

This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music

FRESNO, Calif. -- There's nothing like watching a crowd sway to the beat of your creation. Diego Vargas should know. By day he's a student at California's Fresno City College, but by night, he's DJ and music producer Ne10. "I just love the fact that I've created something that they're...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Rostam Batmanglij
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
John Prine
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Columbian

Ches Smith’s among the best jazz albums of 2021

Do we listen to music differently during a pandemic?. More intently? More distractedly? Or, perhaps, a combination of both, depending on the day and our frame of mind at the time?. Yes, yes, and yes. At least, that’s been my experience during the second year of COVID-19. And while I...
MUSIC
thegazette.com

Best overlooked albums of 2021

I’m sure I listened to more than 1,000 albums in 2021 — nothing unusual there. But that still left probably 10 times that number of releases that I passed over. So I don’t suggest that this year’s Best Overlooked Albums column represents any definitive ranking of 2021 albums that deserved far more attention than they received.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Gospel Singer#Psa
thisis50.com

Meet Adrian Saenz: An inspiring music artist on the grids of the music industry.

Making the audiences tune to his music creations is an ace and talented music professional, Adrian Saenz. When we look closely around many different niches and industries that have picked up great pace in the current era of digitalization, the music industry as a domain has been at the zenith of every success and new trends and technologies. Many new music artists, singers, composers, song writers, and producers have found umpteen number of work opportunities and areas for growth. With different forms and genres of music like Pop, Folk, Hip-hop, DJ etc now picking great momentum among millions of listeners around the world, it has kept the next gen singers and composers on toes to deliver magical and instrumental music in driving many listeners. We met one such astute music professional, Adrian Saenz mesmerizing millions of audiences with his soulful voice and tuneful compositions.
MUSIC
Lantern

Album review: Eric Nam’s ‘There And Back Again’ presents beginning of his new musical era

K-pop artist Eric Nam released his second English album, “There And Back Again,” just in time for his world tour this year. Nam, an Atlanta native, released his second album, “There And Back Again,” on all streaming platforms Friday after teasing fans with song clips and a YouTube documentary days leading up to its release. Produced entirely during the pandemic, the new album comes just over a year and a half after the release of Nam’s last EP, “The Other Side,” in July 2020.
MUSIC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Music to help with some much needed inspiration

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Toni Jones to tell us about her unique approach to motivational speaking, and how her background lead to this passion. Having been a life coach for six years, Toni said “Affirmation Music” was created as way to practice wellness and healing on the go. She said after writing the album in California, she came back and immediately began studio production.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Forget the Coachella lineup: The biggest assembly of names in music is headed to LACMA’s galleries this winter. For two weeks only, the museum will display 50 works from contemporary artists that’ve interpreted music from the likes of Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, BLACKPINK, Gwen Sefani, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Lana Del Rey and more.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nowplayingnashville.com

New Music Friday: Mr. Matty’s World Releases Debut Album ‘Beautiful Mess’

Nashville children’s entertainer, Mr. Matty's World releases debut album, Beautiful Mess, streaming on all platforms now. Join the Virtual Listening Party on Friday, January 14 at 7PM CT!. STREAM THE ALBUM HERE. This “designed for the whole family” album features 14 songs, mixing traditional childhood favorites as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy