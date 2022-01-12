ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitch Solutions: Consumer spending in Malaysia to post good growth over 2022

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Jan 12): Consumer spending in Malaysia will post good growth in 2022, with real household spending projected to grow 5.1% year-on-year (y-o-y), according to a UK-based research firm. “This is a notable improvement from...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

Citigroup profit drops on higher expenses, consumer banking weakness

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Jan 14): Citigroup Inc reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, reeling from weakness at its consumer banking arm and a surge in expenses driven by costs stemming from the exit of its retail businesses in Asia. The lender has been shedding the last of its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: AirAsia working to regularise PN17 condition

In today’s edition of Evening 5, AirAsia Group says it is in the midst of formulating a plan to regularise its current PN17 condition after it failed to secure an extension from Bursa Malaysia. Meanwhile, UOB is paying around SG$5 billion for Citigroup’s consumer banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon on Friday (Jan 14), led by selling in selected industrial products and services as well as financial services stocks, in line with weaker sentiment in regional markets, dealers said. At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM...
MARKETS
Advanced Television

Report: Consumer media usage growth slowed in 2021

Diverging from the sharp gain in momentum in advertising and marketing spending in 2021, consumer time spent with media registered a more modest uptick, similar to pre-pandemic trends through 2019 when signs of device penetration saturation began to emerge, according to research by PQ Media, a media economist. Global consumer...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia can enhance collaborations towards increased adoption of high technology — Annuar

DUBAI (Jan 12): Malaysia can enhance collaborations towards increased adoption of high technology and innovation, smart manufacturing, and all matters integral to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said. The signing of 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Malaysian companies and their...
ECONOMY
