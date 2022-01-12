ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

10 Surprising Facts About the Olympics

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Winter Olympics are set to officially begin on Feb. 4 in Beijing, just a few months after the postponed Summer Games were held in Tokyo. The impact that COVID-19 will have on the Winter Games remains to be seen, but assuming the global event goes on as scheduled, once...

athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Key facts about Kazakhstan

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan declared states of emergency in the capital, the main city and provinces on Wednesday after protesters stormed and torched public buildings in the worst unrest for more than a decade. read more. Here are some basic facts about the country. * Kazakhstan is home to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Winter Olympic Games#Chinese#The Olympic Torch Relay#The Torch Relay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: World reacts to Australia cancelling tennis star’s visa

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the headlines in sport and beyond, as his quest to feature at the Australian Open encompasses the courts, government figures, leading faces from within tennis and, presumably, science.The world No1 has had his visa to enter the country revoked once more, just days after winning his initial appeal and starting to practice out on the court.Djokovic’s team of lawyers have labelled the decision as “patently irrational” and submitted an injunction to block him being deported from the country, also calling for a quick hearing to sort the saga once and for all.Another legal bid...
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic news LIVE: Australia cancels visa for a second time leaving tennis star facing deportation

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by the country’s immigration minister. This is the second time that the tennis star has had his visa revoked and his lawyers are expected to challenge the decision in the court, but as things stand the Serbian faces deportation from Australia. Announcing his decision, Immigration minister Alex Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”The men’s world...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Friday’s Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic’s situation took a turn for the worse this Friday. According to ESPN, the No. 1 tennis player in the world faces deportation from Australia after his visa was canceled by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Djokovic’s lawyers are already filing an appeal, but the timing of this...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to deport 'super healthy' star

The doctor widely credited with helping Novak Djokovic to reach the pinnacle of tennis on Friday criticised Australia for twice cancelling the Serbian star's visa and detaining him over Covid technicalities, saying he is "super healthy". "It's absurd that somebody who has optimal health is a threat to the health of the public," Dr Igor Cetojevic, a Bosnian-born Serb who lives in Cyprus, told AFP. Australia stripped Djokovic of his visa on Friday and plans to detain him, just days ahead of his bid to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Djokovic, an avowed Covid-19 vaccine sceptic, is the tournament's top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts just hours before Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's bombshell decision was announced.
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy