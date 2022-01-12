10 Surprising Facts About the Olympics

The doctor widely credited with helping Novak Djokovic to reach the pinnacle of tennis on Friday criticised Australia for twice cancelling the Serbian star's visa and detaining him over Covid technicalities, saying he is "super healthy". "It's absurd that somebody who has optimal health is a threat to the health of the public," Dr Igor Cetojevic, a Bosnian-born Serb who lives in Cyprus, told AFP. Australia stripped Djokovic of his visa on Friday and plans to detain him, just days ahead of his bid to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Djokovic, an avowed Covid-19 vaccine sceptic, is the tournament's top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts just hours before Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's bombshell decision was announced.

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO