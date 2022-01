The Girls Varsity Bowling team recorded two wins this past weekend at Crooked Creek Bowling Center. The Eagles were supposed to bowl Bridgeport girls the first match on Saturday. Due to low bowler count, Bridgeport has decided to withdraw a girls team this year from competition. The Eagles still had to bowl the match to record the win. The high scores for the first set included Katie Deal 129, Jozie Felske 124, Tia Bierlein 123, Chyenne Williams 118, and Hannah Brown 113.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO