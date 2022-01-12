Boys Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Harbor Light Christian 63 – 35

On Tuesday January 11th, the Boys Varsity Basketball Team hosted the North Newton Spartans. The Kougars used a half court trap to frustrate and turn over the Spartans on numerous occasions in the first half to take a commanding 47-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. Halftime didn’t slow the momentum for KV as they shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the field in the third quarter to lead by a score of 71-33 after three quarters. In the end, it was KV 79, North Newton 37.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO