ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Harbor Light Christian 63 – 35

By Admin
mackinawcitycomets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JV Boys had a home rivalry game with Harbor Light on Tuesday night. The Comets lost to the Swordsmen 63-35....

mackinawcitycomets.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball defeats North Newton 79-37

On Tuesday January 11th, the Boys Varsity Basketball Team hosted the North Newton Spartans. The Kougars used a half court trap to frustrate and turn over the Spartans on numerous occasions in the first half to take a commanding 47-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. Halftime didn’t slow the momentum for KV as they shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the field in the third quarter to lead by a score of 71-33 after three quarters. In the end, it was KV 79, North Newton 37.
EDUCATION
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Basketball Taken to Saw Mill by Ardsley

Rye Boys Varsity Basketball was taken to the saw mill by Ardsley Friday, falling at home 41-48. The season shifts to 6-5. Watch the replay. Varsity plays at Pelham Tuesday at 4:30pm – watch it streaming.
RYE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Junior Varsity#Maplewood#Wolverine#Highschool#Harbor Light Christian 63#Swordsmen
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy