Peacemaker release in Britain and India update from James Gunn! If you are from either the U.K. (like me) or India, then you are probably wondering when you are going to get to watch Peacemaker. For everyone else, the HBO Max show releases this Thursday, January 13th. Or at least the first three episodes drop and it’s then a weekly release. Currently there is no release date, nor even platforms announced for either of the aforementioned Nations. Which sucks, but, hey, it’s not James Gunn’s fault. The director recently took to social media to explain sadly they don’t have a date yet, and he’s sorry about that, but he’s doing all he can to rectify it.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO