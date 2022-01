Apple’s first iPhone was announced 15 years ago. Yes, it was January 9, 2007 and the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, took the stage at MacWorld presenting for the first time that phone that everyone was waiting for but that no one would ever have thought capable of truly revolutionizing the way to use a phone. He was the first to use a fully touch screen (with capacitive technology) and above all the first to completely eliminate the physical keys if not a single one to always return to the Home.

