Los Angeles, CA

Critical Technology Asset One Wilshire Nabs $389M Refi

By Lisa Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefinancing to the tune of $389.25 million was recently arranged for One Wilshire, a 661,553-square-foot multi-tenant critical technology asset comprising a tier three-plus-equivalent data center and office space in downtown Los Angeles. The international telecommunications industry considers the building the most important point of connectivity between the United...

