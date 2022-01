The median sales price of a single-family home in Bend has risen to $683,000 as of December 2021. This is an increase of almost $160,000 since last year and over $240,000 from December of 2019, when the median sale price was $440,000. This increase has made it more difficult for many to afford homeownership, especially when rents followed this trend. Most households are spending their monthly income on rent, utilities and other necessary living expenses with no extra for saving, making homeownership more of a dream than reality.

BEND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO