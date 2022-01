Outside the Comfort Zone: Why We Frostbite Race as Sailors. To someone who prefers the couch to the cockpit when it’s wintry outside, the only question that makes sense to ask those who race sailboats or “frostbite race” is: “Why do you do it?” Yet, when you ask active frostbiters that question, their answers tend to make so much sense and exude so much enthusiasm that it makes you want to get up off the couch, gear up, and give it a try.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO