Fool’s School

Florida Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks can be categorized in many ways, and different kinds of investors may prefer to focus on certain kinds of stocks. Here are some common types:. • Value stocks are those trading for less than their intrinsic value. They appeal to more conservative investors who demand a margin of safety. They...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Okta

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to generate growth at or above 35% for the foreseeable future given its comprehensive identity security platform, according to Wells Fargo. The Okta Analyst: Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of Okta with an Overweight rating and a price target of $275. The Okta Takeaways: The company’s...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

The ability to combine and analyze walled-off sources of data will become increasingly essential. Investors can capitalize on recent weakness for Latin American stocks. On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.
STOCKS
Florida Weekly

The Motley Fool Take

Want to invest in an exciting and fast-growing sector? Consider biotechnology, where gobs of companies (such as Amgen, Moderna and Gilead Sciences) are developing innovative therapies, some of which will be blockbuster game-changers. There are big downsides to investing in biotech stocks, though: Many are very risky, shares can be...
STOCKS

