Nielsen was named one of America’s most JUST Companies in 2022 by JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, making this the fifth year in a row Nielsen has been recognized as part of the JUST 100 list for its commitment to serving its employees, clients, communities, environment and shareholders. The annual JUST 100 list is a ranking of ESG and stakeholder performance. Nielsen ranked third out of 15 media companies and 87 out of all companies, with its highest issue scores in human rights, customer privacy and community development.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO