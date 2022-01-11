ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lineage Logistics Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S Coldstores, and Frigocare Rotterdam BV; Harld Peters and Richard van Tuijl Comment

By Jenna Plasterer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI, MI & AMSTERDAM - Coming off of its recent announcement that it had raised $1.7 billion in equity, Lineage Logistics has revealed another move to strengthen its portfolio as it plans to acquire Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S Coldstores, and Frigocare Rotterdam BV. With these strategic deals, the temperature-controlled industrial REIT...

Novi-based Lineage Logistics, one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, has acquired three companies in the Netherlands that are expected to strengthen the company’s portfolio in the region and grow its presence in the country by more than 250,000 cubic meters of capacity.
NOVI, MI
NOVI, MI and AMSTERDAM — Lineage Logistics, LLC, one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, announced Jan. 11 the acquisitions of Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam BV. These strategic transactions will strengthen Lineage’s portfolio of end-to-end logistics solutions in the region and grow Lineage’s presence in the Netherlands by more than 250,000 cubic meters of capacity.
