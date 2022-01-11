The Fresh Market Names Adrian Bartella as Chief Financial Officer; Jason Potter Comments

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a pioneer in the production of zero-carbon, transportation fuels from household waste, announced the hiring of Greg Heinlein as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Greg brings more than 30 years of experience in a variety of financial roles, including CFO for private and public companies in the chemical, oil and gas, environmental solutions and technology industries. As Fulcrum's new CFO, Greg will have responsibility for a wide range of corporate financial affairs, highlighted by fundraising and support of key strategic relationships to support the company's large growth and capital needs for Fulcrum's operations.

