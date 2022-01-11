The Fresh Market Names Adrian Bartella as Chief Financial Officer; Jason Potter Comments

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that Steven Paladino plans to retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29, 2022, after 35 years with the Company. Ronald N. South, Henry Schein’s Vice President, Corporate Finance since 2008 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2013, has been named his successor and will become the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29, 2022, reporting to Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. The organizational changes announced today reflect the implementation of the Company’s succession plan for its senior finance team.
